92 police trainees contract COVID-19 in Baguio: chief

MANILA - Some 92 police trainees have tested positive for the coronavirus, Baguio City police said Thursday.

The personnel were deployed to Baguio in March for 6 months of on-the-job training, according to the city's police chief Col. Allen Rae Co.

"Pa-graduate na sila supposedly kahapon o ngayon. Most probably nakuha po nila sa pagduduty po sa lockdown areas... Sa dami po nila medyo di maiwasan na sila ay nagkakabanggaan," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(They were supposed to graduate yesterday or today. They most probably contracted the virus during their duty in lockdown areas. The could not help run into each other because they were so many.)

Some 200 trainees were placed in quarantine after being identified as close contacts of the virus patients, the city's Philippine Information Agency earlier said.

The City of Pines on Thursday opened its doors to tourists of Ilocos region in a bid to resuscitate its tourism and economy as it touted low daily cases of COVID-19.