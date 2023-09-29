Home > News Marcos vows to defend PH territory amid row with China Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 30 2023 01:51 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. vowed to defend the country's territory and the rights of Filipino fishermen in the West Philippine Sea. Marcos gave the commitment as China restricts access to the Scarborough Shoal. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 29, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight West Philippine Sea China Beijing South China Sea