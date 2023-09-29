Home  >  News

Marcos vows to defend PH territory amid row with China

Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 30 2023 01:51 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. vowed to defend the country's territory and the rights of Filipino fishermen in the West Philippine Sea.

Marcos gave the commitment as China restricts access to the Scarborough Shoal. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 29, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   West Philippine Sea   China   Beijing   South China Sea  