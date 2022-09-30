Home > News Prosecutors block witness' affirmation of recantation over De Lima cases ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 30 2022 11:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Prosecutors successfully block the affirmation by a key witness of the recantation of his previous testimony against detained former senator Leila de Lima. Defense lawyers had hoped Friday's court testimony of former prisons official Rafael Ragos could eventually help dismiss the illegal drugs cases against De Lima. Mike Navallo has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 30, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Read More: Leila de Lima Rafael Ragos /news/09/30/22/up-cebu-students-faculty-condemn-red-tagging-of-malagars/sports/09/30/22/mpl-season-10-escalera-tnc-dim-onic-phs-upper-bracket-hopes/entertainment/09/30/22/on-the-job-the-missing-8-is-ph-entry-to-oscars/news/09/30/22/ovp-deped-confidential-funds-should-be-given-to-other-agencies-senator/life/09/30/22/how-to-budget-a-trip-amid-rising-inflation