Home  >  News

Philippines, US reaffirm defense ties in Hawaii

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 30 2022 11:21 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The defense chiefs of the US and the Philippines meet in Hawaii to reaffirm their commitment to security cooperation. The meeting took place as two Filipino senators seek a stronger assurance of US aid to defend the Philippines against an armed attack. Sherrie Ann Torres reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 30, 2022
Read More:  Philippines US ties   Philippines US defense ties  