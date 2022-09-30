Home > News Philippines, US reaffirm defense ties in Hawaii ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 30 2022 11:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC The defense chiefs of the US and the Philippines meet in Hawaii to reaffirm their commitment to security cooperation. The meeting took place as two Filipino senators seek a stronger assurance of US aid to defend the Philippines against an armed attack. Sherrie Ann Torres reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 30, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: Philippines US ties Philippines US defense ties /video/news/09/30/22/prosecutors-block-witness-affirmation-of-recantation-over-de-lima-cases/news/09/30/22/up-cebu-students-faculty-condemn-red-tagging-of-malagars/sports/09/30/22/mpl-season-10-escalera-tnc-dim-onic-phs-upper-bracket-hopes/entertainment/09/30/22/on-the-job-the-missing-8-is-ph-entry-to-oscars/news/09/30/22/ovp-deped-confidential-funds-should-be-given-to-other-agencies-senator