Fewer Filipinos interested in getting booster shots: DOH

Posted at Sep 30 2022 11:23 PM

The Philippine health department admits fewer Filipinos are interested in getting their COVID-19 booster jabs despite the government's efforts to boost vaccinations. Raphael Bosano tells us why.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 30, 2022
