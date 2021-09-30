Home  >  News

Pharmally exec Mago a no-show, as Senate probe into PH pandemic spending resumes

Posted at Sep 30 2021 10:48 PM

A Pharmally official who exposed her own firm's alleged wrongdoing did not attend the resumption of the Senate probe into government pandemic spending. Another executive of the firm, meanwhile, refused to cooperate. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 30, 2021
