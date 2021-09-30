House lawmakers racing against time to finish 2022 budget deliberations
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 30 2021 10:51 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, House of Representatives, proposed 2022 budget, Rodrigo Duterte, Halalan 2022, campaign funds
- /news/09/30/21/accountant-admits-checking-pharmallys-transactions-wo-some-support-docs
- /news/09/30/21/linconn-ong-mailap-sa-pagbibigay-ng-detalye-sa-senado
- /news/09/30/21/metro-manila-remains-under-alert-level-4-until-oct-15-official
- /news/09/30/21/lawmaker-sol-aragones-to-run-for-laguna-governor
- /video/news/09/30/21/pharmally-exec-mago-a-no-show-as-senate-probe-resumes