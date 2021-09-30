Home  >  News

House lawmakers racing against time to finish 2022 budget deliberations

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 30 2021 10:51 PM

Wanting to avoid a reenacted budget, House lawmakers are racing against time to finish deliberations on the proposed P5-trillion peso budget for 2022. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 30, 2021
