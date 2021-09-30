Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Nagdeklara na ng full capacity ang Bicol Medical Center dahil sa dami ng pasyenteng may COVID-19.

Ayon kay Dr. Mary Jane Uy, chief of Medical Professional Staff ng ospital, ang ina-admit ng kanilang pasilidad ay ang mga pasyenteng nakararanas ng moderate at critical na COVID-19. Ang mga pasyenteng may mild cases ay kanilang inire-refer sa mga primary facilities na hawak ng lokal na pamahalaan at probinsiya.

“At the moment, meron kaming 140 plus patient sa aming COVID facility at meron din po kaming 30 plus na nandoon sa isolation,” sabi ni Uy.

Sa panayam sa TeleRadyo Huwebes ng umaga, sinabi ni Uy na inililipat nila sa mga inihandang pasilidad ng LGU at probinsya ang mga pasyenteng pagaling.

“Para hindi sila masyadong mag-occupy ng beds dito po sa medical center,” sabi ni Uy.

Kung tutuparin umano ang quarantine, 14 na araw na mananatili sa ospital ang bawat pasyente.

“Kung OK naman na po sila just to complete their quarantine, binababa na po namin sila sa mga primary health care facilities na hawak ng LGU,” paliwanag niya.

Sabi ni Uy na maging ang ICU ay puno na rin at kanilang na-convert na ang emergency room para maging COVID-19 ER.

“Nananawagan po kami na i-step up na 'yung vaccination natin kasi po nakikita namin na 90 percent ng ating mga admitted patients unvaccinated po. Sila po 'yung may moderate to severe at critical,” sabi niya.

- TeleRadyo 30 Setyembre 2021