Bicol Medical Center full capacity na, higit 140 nasa COVID facility
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 30 2021 07:34 PM
Bicol Medical Center, COVID 19, Coronavirus, Hospital full capacity, Mary Jane Uy, COVID patients, COVID step down facility, TeleRadyo
- /news/09/30/21/vaccination-mandate-in-king-county-seattle-starts-october-25
- /spotlight/09/30/21/global-hits-local-heroes-covid-jabs-around-the-world
- /entertainment/09/30/21/nba-media-day-2021-3-fil-am-athletes-ready-to-play-and-represent
- /video/life/09/30/21/christmas-decors-patok-na-sa-mga-tiyangge
- /video/business/09/30/21/83000-health-social-workers-nagbitiw-mula-hulyo-hanggang-agosto