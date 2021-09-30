Baguio deals with rising COVID-19 cases, deaths
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 30 2021 10:18 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, COVID-19, coronavirus, Baguio City, COVID-19 deaths
- /life/09/30/21/rabiya-mateo-trips-regains-poise-during-final-walk
- /news/09/30/21/solon-questions-p385-b-in-proposed-2022-budget-for-dutertes-office
- /news/09/30/21/300-displaced-ofws-from-kuwait-repatriated-on-special-flight
- /news/09/30/21/house-urges-deped-to-automatically-pass-students-for-sy-2020-2021
- /video/news/09/30/21/bahagi-ng-panukalang-2022-budget-posibleng-magamit-sa-kampanya