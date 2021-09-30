Home  >  News

Baguio deals with rising COVID-19 cases, deaths

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 30 2021 10:18 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A worsening COVID-19 surge has resulted in the deaths of many unvaccinated individuals. Other parts of the country are also dealing with a high number of active infections. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 30, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   COVID-19   coronavirus   Baguio City   COVID-19 deaths  