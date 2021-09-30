Home  >  News

1Sambayan picks VP Robredo as its presidential candidate

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 30 2021 10:35 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A day before candidates are set to start filing their certificates of candidacy, Vice-President Leni Robredo remained undecided about her 2022 plans, even though she has been chosen as the presidential bet of opposition coalition 1Sambayan. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 30, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Leni Robredo   1Sambayan   Halalan 2022   2022 elections  