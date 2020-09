Travel-starved Pinoys want to visit Boracay, Batanes, Bohol: tour group

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Filipinos who have been under varying degrees of pandemic lockdowns for nearly half a year want to visit Boracay, Batanes, Bohol, Palawan, and Cebu, a group of travel agencies said Wednesday, citing an independent survey.

Of these 5 tourist hotspots, the resort island of Boracay will open to tourists from outside Western Visayas on Thursday.

OPEN TO TOURISTS FROM OUTSIDE WESTERN VISAYAS

"Bago pa po nag-announce iyong Boracay [ng opening], may mga kasama po tayo na nagbebenta," said Travel Agencies Association president Rithcie Tuaño.

"Iyong mga hotels, nagbebenta sila through hotel vouchers, which are bookable within a certain period. May mga promo rin na ginawa ang mga hotel, kahit iyong airlines, for advance booking," he added.

(Even before Boracay announced its re-opening, we have colleagues who have started to sell trips. Hotels offered vouchers that are bookable within a certain period. Hotels and airlines also had promos for advance booking.)

