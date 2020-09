Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

The maker of popular liver spread Reno has apologized to regulators and is seeking their seal of approval, the Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday.

"Sumulat naman sila at nagpaumanhin dahil hindi nga raw sila nakapagrehistro ng produkto nila," Director General Eric Domingo told ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo.

(They wrote and apologized because they have failed to register their product.)

"Sila'y nag-submit na rin ng application for registration. Hinihintay pong makumpleto nila ang requirements. Basta naman po kumpleto ang requirements, mabilis ang approval sa FDA," he added.



(They also submitted an application for registration. We are just waiting for them to complete the requirements. Once these are complete, the FDA approval will come quickly.)

The requirements include a test checking whether or not the product's ingredients are safe, Domingo said.

The FDA in 2009 got its mandate to register processed foods, which was previously a task of the agriculture department and its meat inspection unit, the official earlier said.

Recently, an FDA agent noticed that Reno Liver Spread was not in the agency’s records, prompting the agency to urge the public to refrain from buying the product.

TeleRadyo, Sept. 29, 2020