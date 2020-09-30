Cayetano camp insulted Velasco in Duterte meeting? Not true, says lawmaker

MANILA - Reports that allies of House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano insulted Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco in a meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte are untrue, a lawmaker present there said Wednesday.

Cayetano and Velasco met with Duterte Tuesday night to iron out the implementation of a term-sharing deal between the two. News reports stated the lawmakers who came with Cayetano hurled insults at Velasco, prompting the President to privately speak with the current Speaker and his would-be successor.

"That’s a total lie. Sobrang kasinungalingan 'yan. Sana ilabas 'yung footage," Deputy Speaker LRay Villafuerte told ANC's Headstart when asked about the supposed insult-throwing incident

He said he told Duterte that lawmakers "will follow you, whatever you want because if it’s an agreement, we will follow," but he appealed to the President "listen to what is in our hearts and minds."

"I said, Mr. President, we want a leader who is with us all the way, in good times and in bad times."

Villafuerte said he simply noted that Velasco was absent when the House of Representatives decided on the Anti-Terrorism Act, the franchise denial of ABS-CBN, and the COVID-19 relief packages.

"I clearly said wala si Lord Velasco in those times. Hindi insulto 'yun, that’s a matter of fact. Alan was there to guide us. We got flak left and right for passing all these bills, but we passed these because we believe in it," he said.

"We want a leader who will lead us, who has a voice, who has a stand. 'Yun ang sinabi ko exactly. We appeal that if you let Congress and its members decide. Walang insulto dun," he said.

Other lawmakers also chimed in, with Batangas Rep. Raneo Abu saying he felt "really good" about being a member of the House under Cayetano because the leader changed the public's opinion about their chamber.

SAGIP Party-list Rep. Rodante Marcoleta also spoke, quoting a Bible passage, which said "Even God made a promise, but he changed it," according to Villafuerte.

"Walang insulto dun, eh. Professional po ang usapan. Makikita mo ang mga tao ni Lord gumagawa ng istorya," he said.