Subic under tight watch after entry of P3.6-B worth of shabu

Posted at Sep 29 2023 01:17 AM

The Philippine justice department vowed to closely monitor the municipality of Subic after P3.6 billion worth of suspected methamphetamine allegedly entered through its port. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 28, 2023
 
