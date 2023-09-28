Home > News 'Small committee' elected to amend House-approved 2024 budget RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 29 2023 12:40 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC House lawmakers on Wednesday rushed the passage of the government's proposed 2024 national budget. But they tasked a 4-man committee to reallocate confidential and intelligence funds to agencies guarding the West Philippine Sea. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 28, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight House of Representatives 2024 budget confidential funds