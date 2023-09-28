Home  >  News

'Small committee' elected to amend House-approved 2024 budget

RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 29 2023 12:40 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

House lawmakers on Wednesday rushed the passage of the government's proposed 2024 national budget.

But they tasked a 4-man committee to reallocate confidential and intelligence funds to agencies guarding the West Philippine Sea. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 28, 2023
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   House of Representatives   2024 budget   confidential funds  