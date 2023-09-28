Home  >  News

PH fisherfolk group offers to document Chinese presence in West PH Sea

Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 29 2023 12:37 AM

A group of fishermen said they are ready to help authorities document the aggressive tactics of Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea if the government provides them with equipment and security. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 28, 2023
