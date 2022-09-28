Home > News PNP assures safety of judges; Badoy denies threatening judge ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 29 2022 12:01 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC The Philippine chief justice guarantees protection for members of the judiciary after a former anti-insurgency official seemingly threatened a Manila trial court judge. But the official claims her words were twisted. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 28, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Lorraine Badoy Supreme Court NTF-ELCAC red-tagging /news/09/28/22/luis-now-a-tropical-storm-to-exit-par-thursday/video/news/09/28/22/marcos-leads-opening-of-new-clark-airport-terminal/video/news/09/28/22/new-chr-chairperson-defends-budget-proposal-for-2023/video/news/09/28/22/typhoon-karding-death-toll-climbs-to-10/news/09/28/22/ca-fails-to-act-on-nominations-of-tulfo-calida-13-others