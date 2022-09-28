Home  >  News

PNP assures safety of judges; Badoy denies threatening judge

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 29 2022 12:01 AM

The Philippine chief justice guarantees protection for members of the judiciary after a former anti-insurgency official seemingly threatened a Manila trial court judge.

But the official claims her words were twisted. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 28, 2022
