Taal Volcano continued to show unrest Tuesday, spewing a 3-kilometer ash emission that drifted southwest and southeast, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Wednesday.

A Phivolcs report said activity at the Main Crater was dominated by upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in its lake which generated plumes 3,000 meters tall that drifted southwest and southeast. Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission averaged 6,077 tons/day on 28 September 2021.

Vog was also observed over Taal Volcano and vicinity.

Phivolcs chief Renato Solidum said Alert level 2 remains hoisted over Taal Volcano due to possible sudden steam- or gas-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas.

ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, September 29, 2021