All roads are leading to Pola, Oriental Mindoro - with at least three teleseryes shooting in the coastal municipality this October.

Speaking to ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo, Pola Mayor Jennifer "Ina Alegre" Cruz said shooting had just wrapped for the reunion project of "Ang Probinsyano" star Coco Martin and Julia Montes.

She said 3 teleseryes are scheduled to shoot in the municipality starting October 5, which is why she issued a new executive order on health protocols during tapings.

Under the EO, all members of the shoot must be fully vaccinated and submit negative RT-PCR tests as well as submit to quarantine for several days.

"If they get locals as extras for the shoot, these extras must also get antigen tests," she told TeleRadyo.

There will also be a lock-in period that will disallow residents from going to the areas where the shoot will take place.

"Ganun kasi dumadagsa mga tao pag may shooting," she said.

She also urged the government to send more vaccines to the municipality, noting that only 7-8 percent of Pola residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Cruz, who starred in the movie "Mumbaki" was elected vice mayor of Pola in 2016 and mayor in 2019.