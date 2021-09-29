Home  >  News

Bangkong dawit sa Marcos ill-gotten wealth, sinisingil ng Sandiganbayan

Posted at Sep 29 2021 08:55 PM

Pinagbabayad ng Sandiganbayan ang isang bangko ng halos P100 milyon at higit $5 milyon sa gobyerno ng Pilipinas kaugnay ng mga ill-gotten wealth ng pamilya Marcos. Patunay umano ito, ayon sa isang mambabatas, na hindi totoong walang ninakaw na pera ng bayan ang dating diktador at kaniyang pamilya. Nagpa-Patrol, Mike Navallo. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 29 Setyembre 2021

