Roque doubts Facebook will be banned in PH despite Duterte rant
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 29 2020 09:39 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Rodrigo Duterte, Facebook, Facebook takedown, fake accounts
- /video/news/09/29/20/covid-19-task-force-says-hospital-bed-occupancy-rates-in-ncr-still-high
- /entertainment/09/29/20/the-house-arrest-of-us-bagong-proyekto-ng-kathniel
- /video/life/09/29/20/mga-dekorasyong-pampasko-bagsak-presyo-sa-ilang-establisimyento
- /sports/09/29/20/mma-why-folayang-has-high-hopes-for-compatriot-denice-zamboanga
- /business/09/29/20/5g-networks-are-there-health-risks