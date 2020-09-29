Roque doubts Facebook will be banned in PH despite Duterte rant

Social media giant Facebook drew the ire of the Philippine government after it removed what President Rodrigo Duterte described as "advocacy accounts" of the country's military and police.

Malacañang claims the takedown is a form of censorship, but the Palace spokesman believes Facebook will not be banned in the Philippines.

The government, however, may form its own team of fact-checkers as it accuses the social media platform of only tapping organizations critical of the Duterte administration. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 29, 2020