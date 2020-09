Probe on for Bacolod COVID-19 cash aid release that drew hundreds

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

The government is investigating reports that hundreds of people flocked to an alleged cash distribution in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental while violating physical distancing protocols, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said Tuesday.

Some residents reportedly spread incorrect information on beneficiaries, leading throngs to flock to the Bacolod Government Center over the weekend. Policemen had to disperse the crowd, according to SunStar report.

"Pinapatingnan na natin iyan at naghihintay tayo ng report.

Hindi kasi pupuwede iyong ganyan na may bigla kang announcement, hindi naman pala totoo. Nagko-cause ka ng panic at mass gathering," Año told TeleRadyo.

(We are looking into that and waiting for a report. You cannot release false announcement that cause panic and mass gathering.)

Bacolod, Metro Manila and several areas will remain under general community quarantine in October.

The health department has tallied 307,288 coronavirus infections nationwide, of which 49,242 were active as of Monday.



TeleRadyo, Sept. 28, 2020