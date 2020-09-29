Home  >  News

Lanao del Sur under MECQ starting Oct. 1 due to spike in COVID-19 cases

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 29 2020 09:41 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

The southern Philippine province of Lanao del Sur will again undergo stricter quarantine measures amide a spike in infections. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 29, 2020
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Lanao del Sur   modified enhanced community quarantine   Lanao del Sur MECQ   COVID-19 Lanao del Sur  