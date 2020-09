Gov't mulls additional Christmas perks for health workers

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

The government will study additional incentives for medical workers who will take care of coronavirus patients this Christmas, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

"Maybe for this specific season, because of our situation, maybe the government can grant additional incentives," Health spokesperson and Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told ANC.

"But that has to be discussed and we still need to study that further, if the budget of the government is there. There are really no allocations for that," she added.

Health workers get regular incentives for going on duty on a holiday, on top of Christmas bonuses, noted Vergeire.

The Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan 2), a law that lets President Rodrigo Duterte realign funds for the pandemic, also covers incentives for medical professionals "directly caring" for coronavirus patients, she said.

ANC, Sept. 28, 2020