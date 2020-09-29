Home  >  News

Duterte muling nag-alok na mag-resign dahil sa korupsiyon

Posted at Sep 29 2020 06:51 PM

Muling nag-alok si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na magbitiw sa puwesto dahil dismayado na siya sa malawakan at hindi matigil-tigil na korupsiyon sa gobyerno. Pero hindi dapat umalis sa puwesto ang pangulo, ayon sa ilang mambabatas. Nagpa-Patrol Joyce Balancio. TV Patrol, Martes, 29 Setyembre 2020

