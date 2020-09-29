COVID-19 task force says hospital bed occupancy rates in NCR still high
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 29 2020 09:34 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, IATF, COVID-19 task force, hospital bed occupancy rates, COVID-19 recovery rate, NCR GCQ, Metro Manila GCQ
- /entertainment/09/29/20/the-house-arrest-of-us-bagong-proyekto-ng-kathniel
- /video/life/09/29/20/mga-dekorasyong-pampasko-bagsak-presyo-sa-ilang-establisimyento
- /sports/09/29/20/mma-why-folayang-has-high-hopes-for-compatriot-denice-zamboanga
- /business/09/29/20/5g-networks-are-there-health-risks
- /overseas/09/29/20/thailand-extends-state-of-emergency-allows-some-foreign-tourists