COVID-19 task force says hospital bed occupancy rates in NCR still high

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 29 2020 09:34 PM

Slow recovery rates of COVID-19 patients in the Philippines prevented officials from easing the quarantine status of Metro Manila.

The region and several other areas will remain under general community quarantine for the whole month of October. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 29, 2020
 
