A member of the alleged cult, Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc., on Thursday accused SBSI leader Jey Rence Quilario alias Senior Agila of allowing the rape of child brides.

Alias "Jane" said she was only 14 years old when she was forced to marry another SBSI member who was 18 at the time.

"Si Senior Agila 'yung magpapares: 'Ikaw paired ka dito sa isa.' Hindi sila pwedeng humindi kasi Diyos naman daw ang nagsasabi 'yan 'yung pares nila."

She said Senior Agila would instruct the couple to consummate the marriage within 3 days even if the wife protests.

"After sa kasal, kailangan silang magsiping at sinabi ni Jey Rence na authorized ka nang kunin o rape-in 'yung wife mo kasi kasal naman kayo. Kailangan makuha sila in 3 days."

Brides who resisted, she said, were told that they were committing a sin.

"Nagkakasala sila pag ayaw nilang i-sex ang kanilang husband...Ma-i-impyerno sila pag hindi sila pumayag."