Home > News P3.8 bilyong halaga ng shabu nasamsam sa Pampanga ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 28 2023 07:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Aabot sa P3.8 bilyon na halaga ng shabu ang nakumpiska sa controlled delivery operations ng mga awtoridad sa isang warehouse sa Mexico, Pampanga. Nagpa-Patrol, Gracie Rutao. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 28 Setyembre 2023 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, regions, regional news, TV Patrol Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news rehiyon regions regional news krimen war on drugs shabu Pampanga Mexico Pampanga PDEA NBI National Bureau of Investigation