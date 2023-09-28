Home  >  News

P3.8 bilyong halaga ng shabu nasamsam sa Pampanga

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 28 2023 07:37 PM

Aabot sa P3.8 bilyon na halaga ng shabu ang nakumpiska sa controlled delivery operations ng mga awtoridad sa isang warehouse sa Mexico, Pampanga. Nagpa-Patrol, Gracie Rutao. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 28 Setyembre 2023

