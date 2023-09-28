Home  >  News

DepEd kinuwestiyon ng ilang mambabatas sa pagbabago sa paksang 'Diktadura'

Posted at Sep 28 2023 07:37 PM

Kinuwestiyon ng ilang mambabatas ang memo ng Department of Education (DepEd) na gawing "diktadura" na lang ang paksang "diktadurang Marcos" sa Grade 6 Araling Panlipunan curriuclum. Iginiit ng DepEd na hindi ito tangkang baguhin ang kasaysayan ng bansa. Nagpa-Patrol, Vivienne Gulla. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 28 Setyembre 2023

