DepEd kinuwestiyon ng ilang mambabatas sa pagbabago sa paksang 'Diktadura' ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 28 2023 07:37 PM Watch more on iWantTFC Kinuwestiyon ng ilang mambabatas ang memo ng Department of Education (DepEd) na gawing "diktadura" na lang ang paksang "diktadurang Marcos" sa Grade 6 Araling Panlipunan curriuclum. Iginiit ng DepEd na hindi ito tangkang baguhin ang kasaysayan ng bansa. Nagpa-Patrol, Vivienne Gulla. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 28 Setyembre 2023 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.