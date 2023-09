Watch more on iWantTFC

"Jane", a member of the alleged cult Socorro Bayanihan Services, Inc. in Surigao del Norte, admitted she was married off to a fellow member when she was only 14 years old.

She said SBSI leader Jey Rence Quilario or Senyor Agila, chose her husband, who was only 18.

Asked if she knew the person she was marrying, she said: "Hindi ko po siya kilala."