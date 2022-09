Shelters empty as Pampanga residents return to flooded homes

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Government shelters in Masantol, Pampanga are now empty just two days after the onslaught of Typhoon Karding as residents chose to go back to their flooded homes, the town mayor said Wednesday.

Mayor Jose Antonio Bustos said 23 barangays in Masantol remain flooded as of Wednesday. "Hindi po maiwan ng ating mga kababayan ang kanilang mga ari-arian, wala na pong naka-evacuate sa ating evacuation centers," he said, adding that floods rose to as high as 3 feet.

A total of 15,000 individuals were affected by the typhoon while agricultural damage in the area has been estimated at P8 million. Classes have been suspended in the town since Monday.

The mayor said a state of calamity had already been declared in Masantol since August due to floods.