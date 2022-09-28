Home > News New CHR chairperson defends agency's proposed P846-million budget for 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 28 2022 11:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC The new chairperson of the Philippine human rights commission vows to lead with impartiality as he downplayed concerns over his previous ties to Malacañang. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 28, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Malacañang CHR Commission on Human Rights proposed 2023 budget /video/news/09/28/22/typhoon-karding-death-toll-climbs-to-10/news/09/28/22/ca-fails-to-act-on-nominations-of-tulfo-calida-13-others/news/09/28/22/new-chr-chair-says-he-applied-for-the-job-assures-fairness/news/09/28/22/dela-rosa-on-move-by-iccs-khan-ano-siya-hilo/sports/09/28/22/uaap-dlsus-pumaren-chimes-in-on-losing-to-up-in-semis