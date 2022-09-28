Home  >  News

New CHR chairperson defends agency's proposed P846-million budget for 2023

ABS-CBN News

Sep 28 2022

The new chairperson of the Philippine human rights commission vows to lead with impartiality as he downplayed concerns over his previous ties to Malacañang. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 28, 2022
