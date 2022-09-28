Home  >  News

Marcos leads opening of new Clark airport terminal

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 28 2022 11:52 PM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. pushes for more government collaboration with the private sector.

His call was made during the inauguration Wednesday of the new Clark Airport terminal that was built through a public-private partnership. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 28, 2022
