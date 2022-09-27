Home  >  News

Karding death toll climbs to 8; agri industry bears brunt of damage

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 28 2022 12:20 AM

The death toll in the Philippines from Karding, or super typhoon Noru, climbed to eight. Disaster officials estimate the damage to agriculture to be in the millions of pesos. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 27, 2022
