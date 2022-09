Fish overflowing but Candaba swamp still rising after Karding

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Fish markets in Candaba, Pampanga are overflowing even as the water in Candaba Swamp continues to rise, the town's mayor said Wednesday.

Mayor Rene Maglanque said 14 barangays in Candaba remain flooded while some 3,000 hectares of rice fields worth P95 million were destroyed by Typhoon Karding.

The mayor urged residents near Candaba Swamp to evacuate their homes temporarily as floods from nearby towns continue to flow into the swamp. He said the Candaba-Baliuag Road remains impassable as of Wednesday.

Maglanque said he has asked the Sangguniang Bayan to declare a state of calamity so that the government can release calamity funds in the area.

"Yung mga palengke puno ng isda ngayon, yung mga hindi nabebenta ng isang araw binibili ng munisipyo at pinamimigay ko po," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.