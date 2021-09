Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Typhoon Mindulle is forecast to enter the Philippine area of responsibility as "Lani" on Tuesday evening or early Wednesday, the state weather bureau said.

On Tuesday, its trough or extension will bring isolated rainshowers over Metro Manila and the rest of the country, according to PAGASA. It will also affect the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas, it added.

"Mabilis lamang ito na dadaan sa area of responsibility. After 48 hours niyang makapasok sa area of responsibility, lalabas agad ito at pupunta sa south of Japan," PAGASA weather forecaster Joey Figuracion told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(It will pass by the area of responsibility quickly. Within 48 hours of its entry, it will leave the area of responsibility and head south of Japan.)