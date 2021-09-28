Home  >  News

'Nawawalang' Pharmally exec 'nagparamdam' umano

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 28 2021 08:24 PM

Biglang binaha ang media ng umano'y statement ng nawawalang si Pharmally executive Krizle Grace Mago. Ayon sa umano'y kaniyang "media coordinator," kailangan lang ni Mago na mag-isip. Si Mago ang opisyal ng Pharmally na umaming "pinerahan" ng kompanya ang pamahalaan sa pamamagitan ng pag-tamper o pagbabago sa petsa ng expired face shields. Nagpa-Patrol, Sherrie Ann Torres. TV Patrol, Martes, 28 Setyembre 2021

