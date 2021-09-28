Watch more on iWantTFC

A strong earthquake that rattled parts of Luzon at the start of the week only spawned "very minor" damage to property and did not cause any casualty, the Office of Civil Defense said on Tuesday.

The deep 5.7-magnitude quake struck 23 kilometers northeast of Looc, Occidental Mindoro at 1:12 a.m. on Monday, with residents in the nearby capital of Manila woken by their buildings shaking.

"Though naging malakas po iyong pagyanig ay very minor damages po iyong nai-report po sa atin ng ating mga local government units," said OCD-Mimaropa information officer Georgina Opinion.

(Though the tremor was strong, our local government units reported very minor damage.)

In epicenter Looc, for example, authorities only reported some P15,000 worth of damage to a kitchen and a condemned building, she said in a televised public briefing.



"We are glad to also report po na wala naman pong nasugatan at wala rin namatay doon po sa nangyaring lindol kahapon ng madaling-araw," Opinion added.

(We are glad to also report no one was injured and nobody died from the earthquake yesterday dawn.)

Monday's quake was recorded at a depth of 98 kilometers, the US Geological Survey said. Local seismological agency Phivolcs had warned of damage and aftershocks.

Deep quakes tend to do less damage than shallow tremors.

"It was really strong," Jose Clyde Yayong, a disaster officer in Tagaytay city in the neighboring province of Cavite said.

Leonardo Tristan, a disaster officer in Looc town said the force of the quake sent some residents rushing outside.

"My wife was shouting 'there's an earthquake!'" Tristan told AFP.

The Philippines is regularly rocked by quakes due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

– With a report from Agence France-Presse