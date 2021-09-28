Watch more on iWantTFC

Local officials appeal to the national government to be briefed "as early as possible" on the COVID-19 alert system with granular lockdowns being tested in Metro Manila, in case this setup is expanded to other areas, their representative said on Tuesday.

The 5-level alert system, which is on pilot run in Metro Manila until Thursday, aims to spur business activity by allowing limited indoor dining and personal care services.

"I think all LGUs naman susuporta kami. Ang pakiusap lang naman talaga is educate us as early as possible," Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (ULAP) president and Quirino Governor Dakila Cua said of the setup.

(I think all LGUs, we will support this. The only request is educate us early as possible.)

"Turuan na po kami ano iyong mga nagbago mula doon sa dating sistema, kasi gamay na natin iyong dating sistema eh. Kumbaga kabisado na ng ating mga tauhan, ng ating mga health experts, police, frontliners, alam na lahat ng gagawin," he said in a public briefing.

(Teach us what will change from the old system because we're already used to that. Our personnel, health experts, police, frontliners know everything that must be done.)

The COVID-19 task force this week is set to make a recommendation on whether or not the alert system should be expanded to more areas.

The Philippines, which is fighting one of Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks, has confirmed some 2.4 million coronavirus infections, including about 37,000 deaths overall.

