Duterte condemns treatment of resource persons in Senate's Pharmally probe

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 28 2021 10:46 PM

President Rodrigo Duterte fired another volley at the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee.

This time around, denouncing the panel's supposed ill-treatment of one of its resource persons, Pharmally executive Lincoln Ong. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 28, 2021
