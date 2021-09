Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte's possible vice presidential bid raises the question if he's eligible to become chief executive for a second time in the event his successor is incapacitated or dies, Senator Panfilo Lacson said Tuesday.

The vice president is second in the line of succession if something happens to the President.

"Ang tanong mas dapat naka-focus (The question we should focus on is) can he take over as president in case of incapacity or death of the sitting president but running for vice president I don’t think there's a legal or constitutional issue based on what I heard from legal luminaries and even retired justices of the Supreme Court," he told ANC's Headstart.

"Ang talagang issue dapat na pagusapan, makaka-takeover ba siya considering na ang term niya as President 6 years lang."

(The real issue here is whether he can take over considering his term as president is only 6 years.)

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra earlier said Duterte can run for vice president and then take over as president.

“There’s nothing in the wording of the present Constitution that prohibits the sitting president from running for the position of vice president,” he said.

“What the Constitution expressly prohibits is for him to be reelected. And when we speak of reelection, you’re talking about the same position as what he is currently holding."

Three in 5 Filipinos believe Duterte's vice presidential bid runs counter the intent of the Constitution, according to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) released Monday.