MANILA—Nineteen seminarians and staff members of Ateneo de Manila University have tested positive for COVID-19, a priest bared Tuesday.

One priest was brought to the hospital while the rest are asymptomatic, Fr. Emmanuel "Nono" Alfonso, SJ, executive director of Jesuit Communications, told Teleradyo.

Since seminarians were not allowed to go outside, the school suspected the virus came from staff members, he said.

"Meron pong pumapasok siyempre 'yung mga staff, kusinero, maintenance. 'Yun po 'yung suspicion ng aming doktor baka dun po nanggaling 'yung virus," Alfonso said.

(Our staff, including cook and those working in maintenance, they report to work. That's the suspicion of our doctor where the virus came from.)

Three buildings, including the Loyola House of Studies where the infections occurred, are locked down, he added.

"'Yun po kasing mga religious priests and seminarians nga, meron silang tinatawag na community life. Sama-samang kumakain, sama-samang nagsisimba kaya medyo 'yun ang kailangan naming i-adjust," Alfonso added.

(Our religious priests and seminarians have what they called community life. They eat and pray together and that's what we need to adjust.)

He noted that everyone in the campus had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Sept. 26, there are 10,517 active cases of COVID-19 in Quezon City.