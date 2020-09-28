Velasco asserts House Speakership term-sharing deal must be enforced

Congressman Lord Allan Velasco appeals to incumbent House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano to honor the term-sharing agreement brokered by President Rodrigo Duterte last year.

This, as growing support for Cayetano among lawmakers diminishes Velasco's chances of actually getting the Speakership.

As the issue drags on, the two rival are now poised to knock on the President's doors to settle once an for all the dispute on the country's fourth highest post. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 28, 2020

