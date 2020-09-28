Home  >  News

Velasco asserts House Speakership term-sharing deal must be enforced

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 28 2020 10:53 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Congressman Lord Allan Velasco appeals to incumbent House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano to honor the term-sharing agreement brokered by President Rodrigo Duterte last year. 

This, as growing support for Cayetano among lawmakers diminishes Velasco's chances of actually getting the Speakership.

As the issue drags on, the two rival are now poised to knock on the President's doors to settle once an for all the dispute on the country's fourth highest post. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 28, 2020 
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Lord Allan Velasco   Alan Peter Cayetano   House of Representatives   House Speakership  