Mostly fair weather ahead except in 3 areas: PAGASA

Most of the country will experience fair weather on Monday, apart from 3 areas, said the state weather bureau.

PAGASA has not monitored any low pressure area or storm in the Philippine area. However, the southwest monsoon or habagat will affect western Luzon, while an inter-tropical convergence zone or band of clouds will prevail in Mindanao, said weather forecaster Aldczar Aurelio.

These 2 weather systems will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains over Palawan, Davao Region and Caraga, he told TeleRadyo.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience fair weather with thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening, he added.

TeleRadyo, Sept. 28, 2020