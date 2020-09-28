Home  >  News

Carpio says Manila can file extended continental shelf claim in West PH Sea

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 28 2020 10:55 PM

Manila's top diplomat defended why the Philippines only saw a small fraction of China's investment pledge, but for a retired Supreme Court justice, instead of cozying up to Beijing, the country will gain more by fighting for its rights in the resource-rich West Philippine Sea. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 28, 2020 
