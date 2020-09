19 OFWs in China to return home Monday: DFA

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

MANILA - Nineteen Filipino migrant workers in China are set to return home via a chartered flight Monday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The flight will bring home 11 seafarers who were stranded in the waters off Dongshan, Fujian province along with 5 other seamen and 3 landbased overseas Filipino workers, said DFA Undersecretary Brigido Dulay.

Anthony Medina, one of the 11 seafarers, said they tested negative for the coronavirus and are awaiting to be transferred to the airport from the Dongshan port where their ship was allowed to dock.

--ABS-CBN Teleradyo, September 28, 2019