Senators slam reclamation authority for not sufficiently studying approved projects

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 27 2023 11:19 PM

Philippine senators blamed the government's reclamation authority for approving projects detrimental to the environment.

One lawmaker warned the agency may have to be shut down. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 27, 2023
