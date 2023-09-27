PhilHealth expects some online services to resume Wednesday

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) is expecting some of its online services to resume on Wednesday, September 27, after a cyberattack forced them to go manual.

"We are expecting that by today, we can be able to up some of our systems and make it running to go back to normal operations," PhilHealth spokesperson Israel Francis Pargas told ANC.

Pargas said they are prioritizing PhilHealth's website, e-claims system, and member portal.

PhilHealth detected the cyberattack, made through Medusa ransomware, early Friday, September 22, and said personal and medical information were not compromised or leaked.

The state insurer has said that its members and their dependents may still access benefits as long as they submit a copy of their PhilHealth Identification Card, Member Data Record, or other supporting documents.