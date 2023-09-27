Home > News PH defense chief hits China's warning to not 'stir up trouble' ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 27 2023 05:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro slammed Wednesday (September 27) China's message to the Philippine government to not "stir up trouble" in the West Philippine Sea. China's foreign ministry had advised the Philippines to not make provocations in the disputed area, a day after the Philippine Coast Guard removed a floating barrier installed by Beijing in Bajo de Masinloc. RELATED STORY: 'News Patrol': Inalis ang floating barrier sa Scarborough Shoal para sa maritime safety —Report by Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo Read More: China Gilbert Teodoro West Philippine Sea Scarborough Shoal Department of National Defense maritime