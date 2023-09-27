PH defense chief hits China's warning to not 'stir up trouble'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro slammed Wednesday (September 27) China's message to the Philippine government to not "stir up trouble" in the West Philippine Sea.

China's foreign ministry had advised the Philippines to not make provocations in the disputed area, a day after the Philippine Coast Guard removed a floating barrier installed by Beijing in Bajo de Masinloc.

—Report by Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News