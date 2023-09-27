Home  >  News

OVP budget sponsor defends use of confidential funds

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 27 2023 11:14 PM

Confidential funds earmarked for the Philippine vice president were defended by her budget sponsor after a lawmaker demanded details on how the money was used.

The vice president was asked to stop duplicating the work of other government agencies. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 27, 2023
 
